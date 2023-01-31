Economic Survey: Government schemes helped boost insurance reach

Economic Survey: Government schemes helped boost insurance reach1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM IST
The Survey said that insurance penetration in India increased steadily from 2.7% around the turn of the millennium to 4.2% in 2020 and remained the same in 2021. Life insurance penetration in India was at 3.2% in 2021, almost twice more than other emerging markets and slightly above the global average
New Delhi: Government schemes and financial inclusion initiatives have driven insurance adoption across segments, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.
