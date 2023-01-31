Economic Survey: Government schemes helped boost insurance reach

The Survey also said that insurance penetration in India increased steadily from 2.7% around the turn of the millennium to 4.2% in 2020 and remained the same in 2021. Life insurance penetration in India was at 3.2% in 2021, almost twice more than other emerging markets and slightly above the global average. However, most life insurance products sold in India are savings-linked, with just a small protection component. Hence, households remain exposed to a significant financing gap in the event of the premature death of the primary breadwinner. Be that as it may, insurance density in India has increased from $11.1 in 2001 to $ 91 in 2021 (density for Life insurance was $69 and Non-Life insurance was $22 in 2021) in keeping with the relatively faster expansion of the insurance market in the country.