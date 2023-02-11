Economic trends that will continue to shape the real estate industry in 2023

“Segmentation would be more clear than before when it comes to student housing, co-living, senior citizen housing, etc and it would be coupled with more quality services and better infrastructure for each segment. Since co-working and hybrid model has picked up pace after the pandemic, companies have realised that pure work from home model might not be workable for all type of companies. But hybrid model is something many can work with. Hybrid model of work spaces with hot desk concept, etc would pick up in 2023 and related technology would be in place soon enough. This would also enable companies to cut down infra and real estate costs in the midst of global slowdown. REITs and fractional ownership business models have been on the rise in the past, that ensures a common investor to encash on the real estate growth in terms of pricing, etc. I believe real estate appreciation will continue overall (residential and commercial) in line with growth in the Indian economy, in which I think tier 2 and 3 cities would experience more appreciation in line with their growth compares to urban cities," said Niraj Bora.

