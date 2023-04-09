How Edelweiss’ Radhika Gupta is investing for her infant son5 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:12 AM IST
The head of Edelweiss AMC has already started a systematic investment plan for her nine-month-old baby
Remy Gupta Moniz is just nine months old but he already has a presence in the world of investing. He has had a systematic investment plan (SIP) in place since September. And, this has been possible thanks to his mom Radhika Gupta, 39, the managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×