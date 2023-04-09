How Edelweiss’ Radhika Gupta is investing for her infant son

“We (My husband Nalin Moniz and I) started a SIP for Remy in 2022, when he was just three months old. As his guardians, we can act on his behalf and manage the SIP till he turns 18. Remy has invested in a passive large and mid cap 250 fund, which gives him a broad exposure to the growth of Indian economy. This investment can help us have a more serious conversation with him on investments and finances when he grows up," says Gupta during an interaction with Mint for the Guru Portfolio series. In this series, leaders in the financial services industry share how they are handling their finances and investments.

