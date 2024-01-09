Edelweiss announces public issue of redeemable NCDs worth ₹250 crore. Details here
Edelweiss Financial Services releases NCDs featuring an effective yield of up to 10.46% per annum, available exclusively in dematerialized form. Allotment, in coordination with BSE, will be based on the date of each application uploaded into the electronic book of BSE.
On January 9, 2024, Edelweiss Financial Services (referred to as “EFSL" or the “Company") unveiled its public offering of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The NCDs, having a face value of ₹1,000 each, are issued for an amount of up to ₹1,250 million as the base issue size. Additionally, there is a green shoe option allowing for an additional ₹1,250 million, resulting in a cumulative issue limit of up to ₹2,500 million.