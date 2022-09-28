Edelweiss Financial Services announces 4,000 million public issue of NCDs

There are ten series of NCDs with tenures of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options. As per the company press release, the effective annual yield for these NCDs ranges from 8.84% to 10.09% per annum. An additional incentive of 0.20% per annum will be offered to all investors in the proposed issue who are also holders of NCDs or bonds previously issued by Edelweiss Financial Services, and/ or ECL Finance, Edelweiss Broking, Edelweiss Housing Finance, Edelweiss Retail Finance and Nuvama Wealth Finance (formerly known as Edelweiss Finance & Investments), and/or are equity shareholders of Edelweiss Financial Services on the deemed date of allotment.

