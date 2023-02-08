Edelweiss General Insurance rebranded as Zuno General Insurance
The name and identity represents the young, innovative, approachable, digital native and upbeat personality of the brand and resonates with the Millennial and GenZ audience, the company said
Edelweiss General Insurance has rebranded itself as Zuno General Insurance Limited (Zuno GI), which, it says, is a new age digital insurer with an aspiration to reimagine and redefine Insurance to make it easy, friendly, and transparent.
