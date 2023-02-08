Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Edelweiss General Insurance rebranded as Zuno General Insurance
Edelweiss General Insurance rebranded as Zuno General Insurance

Updated: 08 Feb 2023
Edelweiss General Insurance has rebranded itself as Zuno General Insurance Limited (Zuno GI), which, it says, is a new age digital insurer with an aspiration to reimagine and redefine Insurance to make it easy, friendly, and transparent.

“The name brings alive the company’s passion, enthusiasm, and singular focus on providing customers with the most convenient and hassle-free experience powered by tech that’s responsive and intuitive. The name and identity represents the young, innovative, approachable, digital native and upbeat personality of the brand and resonates with the Millennial and GenZ audience," it said.

The company has also launched a consumer study titled ‘Usage Based Insurance: Decoding Awareness, Perception and Behaviour’. The study was done to understand Millennial and GenZ’s awareness, understanding and consideration for UBI. Zuno General Insurance has been fore fronting the concept of usage-based insurance (UBI) in India for almost three years now. Zuno General Insurance conducted the survey in eight cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad, in collaboration with Crownit.

Some of the key highlights of the research are:

65% respondents feel that people in India are safe drivers.

90% respondents want to get a driving score that indicates how safe they drive.

70% respondents have strong intention to buy usage-based insurance over other insurance options.

58% respondents are aware of usage-based insurance.

76% respondents strongly believe that getting a driving score will help improve their driving skills.

95% respondents believe rewarding safe driving will positively influence driving behavior.

Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance, said, “The findings have been extremely insightful and has validated our conviction about the potential of UBI in India, encouraging us to continue investing in this category that we pioneered in 2020."

