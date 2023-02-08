Edelweiss General Insurance rebranded as Zuno General Insurance

The company has also launched a consumer study titled ‘Usage Based Insurance: Decoding Awareness, Perception and Behaviour’. The study was done to understand Millennial and GenZ’s awareness, understanding and consideration for UBI. Zuno General Insurance has been fore fronting the concept of usage-based insurance (UBI) in India for almost three years now. Zuno General Insurance conducted the survey in eight cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad, in collaboration with Crownit.

