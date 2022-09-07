Edelweiss General to include LGBTQIA+ in group health insurance policy

EGI’s group health insurance policy takes care of hospitalisation expenses, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, 30 and 60 days respectively, day care treatments, domiciliary hospitalisation and AYUSH treatments
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Digital insurer Edelweiss General has announced that it has extended its group health insurance policy to include members of LGBTQIA+ community. Edelweiss General’s revamped group health policy now covers both LGBTQIA+ and unmarried partners (partners of same or other gender, who may be in a live-in relationship). The policy will also cover children with disabilities without any age limit and dependent children, with no disability, up to 30 years of age, said the firm.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Digital insurer Edelweiss General has announced that it has extended its group health insurance policy to include members of LGBTQIA+ community. Edelweiss General’s revamped group health policy now covers both LGBTQIA+ and unmarried partners (partners of same or other gender, who may be in a live-in relationship). The policy will also cover children with disabilities without any age limit and dependent children, with no disability, up to 30 years of age, said the firm.
EGI’s policy is a big step towards a more inclusive healthcare framework, give that, traditionally, group health policies only included legally wedded spouses. Companies opting for EGI’s group health cover can now offer comprehensive cover customized for the needs of diverse employees.
EGI’s policy is a big step towards a more inclusive healthcare framework, give that, traditionally, group health policies only included legally wedded spouses. Companies opting for EGI’s group health cover can now offer comprehensive cover customized for the needs of diverse employees.
Pooja Yadav, Chief Product Officer, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “As an organisation, we believe in diversity and inclusion. Access to good healthcare is every individual’s right. We are happy to extend our policy to include members of the LGBTQIA+ community and unmarried partners. We must keep pace with the evolving definition of family. We are positive that our small step will help slowly transform workplaces and help build a more welcoming work atmosphere for the LGBTQIA community."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The policy also offers many other benefits including:
Premium payment on Instalment basis
Wide range of covers including Maternity cover, Personal accident cover options
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Deductible or co-payment option against claims made during the Policy Period
EGI’s group health insurance policy takes care of hospitalisation expenses, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses (30 and 60 days respectively), day care treatments, domiciliary hospitalisation and AYUSH treatments. Policy can be customised as per requirement of the customers, said the firm.