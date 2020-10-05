Edelweiss launches domestic and world healthcare index fund

“The Indian pharma space consists of three types of companies. First, those, which sell branded generics in India, usually, subsidiaries of global pharma companies. Second, those who sell generics in the US market, typically the largest pharma companies in India. Third, those who sell active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The fund will capture all three components as well as global segments, which are not so present in India such as the large pharma majors who invest heavily in research," said Harshad Patwardhan, chief investment officer-equities at Edelweiss Mutual Fund.