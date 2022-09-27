OPEN APP
Edelweiss Asset Management Limited announced the launch of two new target maturity index funds - Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 & Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL April 2037 Index Fund. This fund will invest in a mix of Indian government bonds and state development loans (SDLs).

According to the fund house, both the fund will come with an investment amount of Rs.5000 and both funds will have a defined maturity date. For, Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 Index Fund, it is June 30, 2027 & for Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL April 2037 Index Fund, it is April 29, 2037. The Scheme will follow a Buy & Hold investment strategy in which existing bonds will be held until maturity unless sold for meeting redemptions, dividend payment rebalancing requirement or optimizing the portfolio construction process.

The Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL April 2037 Index Fund will be open for subscription between 27 September 2022 and 6 October 2022. Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 Index Fund will be open for subscription between 6 October 2022 and 11 October 2022. Both the schemes are open-ended target maturity index fund investing in the constituents of CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Index – April 2037 & June 2027, respectively. The funds will have a relatively high-interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk.

“After the successful launches of target maturity funds over the last 2 years, we are pleased to announce the launch of 2 more target maturity index funds- Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL June–2027 & April-2037 Index Fund. Our new fund with April-2037 maturity will be India’s first Target Maturity Fund with 15 year-long maturity. Our endeavor has been to get long-term money through these target maturity funds and we are now the largest player managing long-term fixed income money of investors. We strive to deliver more in the future and continue our leadership position." said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.

