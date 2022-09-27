Edelweiss MF launches first 15-year target maturity index fund1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 12:17 PM IST
The two new target maturity index funds will invest in a mix of Indian government bonds and state development loans
Edelweiss Asset Management Limited announced the launch of two new target maturity index funds - Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 & Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL April 2037 Index Fund. This fund will invest in a mix of Indian government bonds and state development loans (SDLs).