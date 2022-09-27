Edelweiss MF launches first 15-year target maturity index fund

“After the successful launches of target maturity funds over the last 2 years, we are pleased to announce the launch of 2 more target maturity index funds- Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL June–2027 & April-2037 Index Fund. Our new fund with April-2037 maturity will be India’s first Target Maturity Fund with 15 year-long maturity. Our endeavor has been to get long-term money through these target maturity funds and we are now the largest player managing long-term fixed income money of investors. We strive to deliver more in the future and continue our leadership position." said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.