Edelweiss MF to launch India’s first gold and silver fund2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 11:06 PM IST
- The new fund offer for Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FoF) will close on 7 September
Listen to this article
Asset management company (AMC) Edelweiss Mutual Fund is scheduled to launch India’s first scheme that offers exposure to gold and silver via a single fund on 24 August. The new fund offer for Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FoF) will close on 7 September. The fund’s managers for the scheme are Bhavesh Jain and Bharat Lahoti.