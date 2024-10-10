This IPO fund puts 80% of its corpus in recently listed cos. Should you invest?
Summary
- Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund tends to perform well when markets are doing well and there are a lot of IPOs, but it struggles to generate alpha when markets are struggling.
Imagine someone offers you VIP tickets to a concert for which others are struggling to gain entry (Coldplay, anyone?) That's what the Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund, India’s only IPO-focused fund, promises to do for retail investors who find it hard to get allotments in initial public offerings.