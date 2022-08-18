Edelweiss Tokio Life launches new Flexi Savings Plan. Know details

Subhrajit Mukhopadhyay, executive director, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, said, “Different customers have different needs. These needs do not stay constant, and undergo an evolution throughout a customer’s life, which in turn makes long-term planning considerably challenging. We realized that customers want flexibility to choose when to avail the benefits offered by their life insurance plan. This insight guided our product design process, wherein we explored how we can offer a solution that is curated for each person’s individual and evolving needs."

