There’s now a faster way to resolve tax disputes. But it has a huge red flag.
Summary
- The Central Board of Direct Taxes rolled out an electronic Dispute Resolution Scheme (e-DRS) last week for taxpayers with incomes below ₹50 lakh a year. But beware the one fatal flaw.
Last week, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) rolled out an electronic Dispute Resolution Scheme (e-DRS) that it had notified in 2022. The scheme allows taxpayers with incomes below ₹50 lakh to resolve their tax disputes online in less than six months and even get any potential penalty or prosecution waived.