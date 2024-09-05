There’s now a faster way to resolve tax disputes. But it has a huge red flag.

How to file an e-DRS application

Mohanka said e-DRS may still be suitable for a small taxpayer with a small tax demand or a weak case. “The committee also has the power to reduce the amount of variation, i.e. the additional income on which tax is demanded. Where there is no penalty levied but only a small tax demand with interest, and the assessee has a watertight case, they can seek resolution under the e-DRS as it has a shorter timeline," he said.