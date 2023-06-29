What factors should you consider when applying for an education loan?1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 09:29 PM IST
Students should improve their credit rating before applying for a loan to get the lowest possible rate.
Education loans have become an increasingly popular option among students, enabling them to pursue their desired courses at their dream universities. However, several factors, like interest rate, moratorium period, tenure, etc., have an impact on the overall cost of the education loan that the student must bear. Therefore, due diligence is required when applying for an education loan to avoid excessive costs. Consider the following factors while applying for an education loan:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×