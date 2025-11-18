For many young professionals, one question keeps coming up: Should I prepay my education loan or start investing?

With limited surplus income and competing financial goals, choosing the right path can shape your long-term finances. The answer depends on your interest rate, cash flow, tax benefits and overall financial preparedness.

Here’s a step-by-step way to decide what works best for you.

Start with your loan cost

If your education loan carries an interest rate above 9% per annum (after accounting for tax benefits), prepaying it aggressively usually makes sense. Your loan is expensive, and the guaranteed savings from reducing interest outgo outweigh the returns you might earn from investing.

If your interest rate is between 7% and 9% p.a., adopt a balanced strategy—pay EMIs on time while also investing through SIPs to build financial discipline.

If your loan interest is below 7% p.a. (after tax benefit), lean towards investing more, as long-term equity returns of 10–12% CAGR can beat the cost of your loan.

Under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act, 1961, you can claim a deduction on the entire interest paid on your education loan—there is no upper limit. This effectively reduces your interest rate.

Assess your financial position

Before deciding between prepaying your loan or investing, take a close look at your financial situation. It’s better to prioritize loan prepayment if your EMIs take up a large portion of your monthly income—typically more than 35%—or if your income is uncertain due to job instability. You might also prefer to clear your debt early if being loan-free gives you peace of mind.

On the other hand, it’s wiser to prioritize investing if you have a stable job, a well-funded emergency corpus covering at least six months of expenses, and enough cash flow to continue EMIs comfortably. In this case, starting early with investments helps you benefit from compounding and build long-term wealth.

Strike a balance

A hybrid approach works well for many young earners.

Continue paying EMIs regularly to maintain a healthy credit record. When you receive bonuses, increments, or tax refunds, use a part of that amount for partial prepayment.

At the same time, invest 20–30% of your surplus income through SIPs in diversified equity funds.

Also Read | When companies that have never made money come calling for your savings

Once the loan is cleared, redirect your EMI amount into SIPs. This ensures your saving habit continues and accelerates wealth creation.

Suppose you have a ₹15 lakh education loan at 9% p.a. for 10 years. Prepaying helps cut down interest outgo but delays investing and reduces the compounding window.

Alternatively, if you invest ₹10,000 per month in equity funds over the same period, it can grow to ₹23 lakh at a 12% estimated return (depending on compounding assumptions)—while you still claim tax benefits on loan interest.

First things first: build an emergency fund

Before choosing between prepayment or investing, set up a three-to-six-month emergency corpus.

This acts as a buffer against medical emergencies, job loss, or unpredictable expenses. Without it, you may need to swipe high-interest credit cards, break investments prematurely, or even miss EMIs—hurting your credit score.

With an emergency fund, you avoid taking on new high-cost debt while keeping your long-term goals intact. It also helps you stay invested for the long term, since a single unexpected event can otherwise force you to withdraw prematurely. Most importantly, it provides mental peace—carrying debt without any savings can often lead to anxiety and financial stress.

Also Read | Strengthen security: Empower people to safeguard their money against cybercrime

Putting it all together

The ideal sequence for early earners is simple: first, build an emergency fund for three to six months of expenses. Next, continue paying EMIs regularly without default. Once your fund is ready, allocate your surplus between loan prepayment and investments.

A few practical tips can help strengthen your approach.

Keep your EMI-to-income ratio below 30% to ensure manageable repayments. Make sure to utilise Section 80E effectively for tax benefits. Once you begin SIPs, stay consistent—every small amount counts. After clearing your loan, increase your investments by at least the EMI amount to maintain saving discipline. And finally, avoid dipping into your investments to prepay the loan unless it carries a very high interest cost.

Raj Khosla is founder and managing director of MyMoneyMantra.com