Education loan rates June 2026: Compare SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC and other banks before you apply

Higher education costs are continuously rising, making educational loans an essential financial tool for students seeking to pursue studies in India and abroad.
Such loans can be immensely beneficial for families and students who lack funds and are aiming to accomplish educational targets on their way to making a big impact in life.
Prominent public and private sector banks focus on filling the gap for students by offering affordable education loans at competitive interest rates.
The aim of availing an education loan should be to:
Let us look at the rates offered by prominent public sector banks and private sector banks.
Bank
Rates
|State Bank of India
|8.90%
|Punjab National Bank
|8.10%
|Canara Bank
|9.25%
|Union Bank
|9.25%
|Bank of Baroda
|10.25%
|Bank
|Rates
|ICICI Bank
|9.00%
|IDFC First Bank
|9.50%
|IDBI Bank
|9.90%
|Axis Bank
|10.81%
|HDFC Bank
|12.50%
Data as on respective banks’ website on Jun 08, 2026; Loans above ₹7.5 lakh for studies abroad; Interest rates are indicative and may vary based on the applicant's profile, the specific loan amount, and the tenure. Compiled by BankBazaar.com.
Borrowers should compare multiple lending institutions, review loan terms, their credit scores, current repayment capacity and associated terms before taking a loan.
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