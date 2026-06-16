Education loan rates June 2026: Compare SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC and other banks before you apply

Rising education costs make choosing the right education loan crucial. Compare Education loan rates for June 2026 from SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other banks to reduce borrowing costs and plan repayments. 

Shivam Shukla
Updated16 Jun 2026, 08:24 AM IST
The June 2026 education loan rate comparison can help students choose affordable financing for higher education in India and abroad.
The June 2026 education loan rate comparison can help students choose affordable financing for higher education in India and abroad.

Higher education costs are continuously rising, making educational loans an essential financial tool for students seeking to pursue studies in India and abroad.

Such loans can be immensely beneficial for families and students who lack funds and are aiming to accomplish educational targets on their way to making a big impact in life.

Prominent public and private sector banks focus on filling the gap for students by offering affordable education loans at competitive interest rates.

The aim of availing an education loan should be to:

  1. To get an education loan at the best possible interest rates based on the applicant's profile, repayment capacity, credit score and other factors.
  2. To repay the borrowed education loan within the stipulated time, without missing any due dates or Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs).

Also Read | Can MF gains be used to repay a home loan and claim Section 54F exemption?

Let us look at the rates offered by prominent public sector banks and private sector banks.

Education loans interest rates June 2026

PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS

Bank

Rates

State Bank of India8.90%
Punjab National Bank8.10%
Canara Bank9.25%
Union Bank9.25%
Bank of Baroda10.25%

PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS

BankRates
ICICI Bank9.00%
IDFC First Bank9.50%
IDBI Bank9.90%
Axis Bank10.81%
HDFC Bank12.50%

Data as on respective banks’ website on Jun 08, 2026; Loans above 7.5 lakh for studies abroad; Interest rates are indicative and may vary based on the applicant's profile, the specific loan amount, and the tenure. Compiled by BankBazaar.com.

Five factors to keep in mind before taking an education loan

  1. Compare interest rates diligently: What you should not forget is that even minor differences in interest rates can significantly influence the total repayment amount over the complete education loan tenure.
  2. Check repayment terms and moratorium: Understand the terms, conditions and repayment obligations that will be imposed on you and whether the banking institution provides a sufficient grace period upon course completion for the applicant to find a meaningful earning opportunity.
  3. Review processing fees, charges and other expenses: All education loans come with several factors that cannot be overlooked, such as interest rates, hidden fees, prepayment charges, processing fees and other associated expenses. You should review them carefully before proceeding.
  4. Assess and understand collateral requirements: Some loans may require collateral for security reasons. You should understand these terms clearly. Verify the conditions carefully and proceed with a fresh education loan after properly acknowledging these terms to avoid surprises later.
  5. Evaluate future repayment capacity: Before you submit your education loan application, you must prudently analyse your own repayment potential and make sure that your loan repayment obligations remain manageable.

Also Read | Home loan rates June 2026: Top HFC offers compared, check out now

Borrowers should compare multiple lending institutions, review loan terms, their credit scores, current repayment capacity and associated terms before taking a loan.

Financial AdvisorInterest RatesEducation LoansSBIHDFCPersonal Finance
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