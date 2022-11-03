Education Loan vs Personal Loan: Where to bet to fund your higher studies?3 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 06:26 PM IST
Various studies suggest that students rely on bank loans to meet the cost of their education. Finding the right source of funds for higher education is imperative to get lower interest rates, favourable terms, and other benefits. Borrowers often face the dilemma of choosing between education loans and personal loans for financing studies.