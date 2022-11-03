Education Loan vs Personal Loan: Where to bet to fund your higher studies?

Tax benefits - There are no tax benefits on personal loans. However, spending on education through an education loan helps borrowers save on income tax. Borrowers can claim a deduction of interest paid on a loan taken for pursuing higher education under section 80E of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Not only this, under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on amounts in excess of INR 7 lakhs is only 0.5%, if the funds are remitted through an education loan. The TCS on funds remitted through any other source is 5%.