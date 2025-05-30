Education loan vs. personal loan: Which is better for funding your studies?

Beginning an academic pursuit is often a very important milestone which can involve a significant financial commitment. When assessing options to obtain the funds necessary to achieve your academic goals, personal loans and education loans are likely to be the two most prevalent.
Even though both provide you with some form of financial assistance, they engage you with different long-term effects, benefits, and structures. This article is intended to help you distinguish between the two.
Ankit Mehra, CEO and Co-Founder of GyanDhan, says “Personal loans feel convenient due to their speed and minimal paperwork, education loans are purpose-built and more student-centric. Education loans come with a longer repayment period of up to 15 years, making the EMIs affordable. They also come with a moratorium period, allowing you to defer repayments during course completion and at the start of employment. Therefore, providing a breathing room that every student needs when transitioning into the workforce,”
“If the amount is small and you have an immediate requirement, a personal loan is more practical. It's quicker to disburse and needs less documentation. But you'll be stuck with higher interest rates and a shorter repayment time, which can be financially draining as you're just starting,” he added.
In conclusion, the decision to take an education loan or a personal loan depends on the person's situation and financial goals. To make an informed decision that allows you to further your education, consider your financial condition, your future earning potential, and whether you can afford to pay back the loan.
