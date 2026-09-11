Education loans: Parent or student — who should sign on the dotted line?

Taking out an education loan allows families to finance higher education without draining their hard-earned savings or long-term investments. However, families often overlook a crucial structural decision: whether the primary loan should be held in the parent's or the student's name.

Who should be the primary borrower? Unlike traditional consumer debt, education loans evaluate a candidate's future earning capacity rather than just existing income.

Primary Borrower: The student should serve as the main borrower because they will earn the future income to clear the balance. For many young adults, this acts as their introduction to personal finance and credit building.

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Co-Borrower Role: Parents typically join as co-borrowers or guarantors to fulfill institutional lending criteria. Because students lack credit histories or active salaries, parent support remains necessary for initial qualification.

Lender Evaluation: Traditional banks focus heavily on the parent’s current income, credit profile, and pledged collateral. Conversely, specialized education lenders prioritize the academic institution, field of study, historical campus placement records, and projected graduate starting salaries. Structuring EMI repayment plan Families must look past the initial loan approval and map out a realistic post-graduation repayment strategy.

Discount Future Earnings: When estimating future income based on university placement data, reduce official campus average salary figures by 20% to 30% to build a realistic safety buffer.

Apply the 50–60% Income Buffer Rule: A graduate's expected post-tax monthly earnings should exceed the monthly loan instalment (EMI) by at least 50% to 60%.

Account for Living Costs: The remaining salary must comfortably cover essential post-graduation expenses, including rent, food, taxes, insurance, and local transportation.

Factor in Foreign Exchange Dynamics: For international studies, factor in higher living costs, starting salary variance, and foreign currency exchange rates against the rupee.

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Maximising tax benefits under Section 80E The Income-tax Act offers targeted tax relief for families financing higher education under the Old Tax Regime.