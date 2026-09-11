Education loans: Parent or student — who should sign on the dotted line?

Taking out an education loan allows families to finance higher education without draining their hard-earned savings or long-term investments. However, families often overlook a crucial structural decision: whether the primary loan should be held in the parent's or the student's name.
Unlike traditional consumer debt, education loans evaluate a candidate's future earning capacity rather than just existing income.
Families must look past the initial loan approval and map out a realistic post-graduation repayment strategy.
The Income-tax Act offers targeted tax relief for families financing higher education under the Old Tax Regime.
Eligible Beneficiaries: The tax benefit applies to loans taken for the higher education of the taxpayer, their spouse, their children, or any student for whom they act as a legal guardian.
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