Efficient market hypothesis and its implications
- Markets are efficient to some extent so it’s extremely difficult to beat benchmarks
The so-called Efficient Market Hypothesis propounded by Chicago University professor and Nobel laureate Eugene Fama postulates that any stock-specific fresh information gets priced into the stock immediately. As per this theory, every information about a stock as on a particular date gets reflected in the stock’s current price. This information can be any piece of data or news that drives the stock’s fair value; for example, the quarterly result of a company.