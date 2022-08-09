Efficient market hypothesis and its implications

Investors who invest directly in stocks knowingly or unknowingly believe that markets are inefficient—at least partially so. As above, there is ample evidence that this belief is correct. Further, that markets are only partially efficient means that at least some people can generate above-market returns. However, to achieve such returns, one needs to have proper understanding of the way markets work. On the other hand, a large proportion of investors underperform the benchmark. Markets being efficient to some extent make it extremely difficult to beat the benchmarks. Hence, investors who are unable to devote enough time and do not have some basic understanding of accounting and finance may be able to enhance their chances of wealth creation by investing in passive funds, or in good active fund management vehicles, rather than directly in stocks.