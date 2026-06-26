e-Filing Vault Higher Security explained: What it is, why it matters and how to enable it

The Income Tax Department offers an optional security feature called e-Filing Vault Higher Security, which adds an extra layer of protection to taxpayers' accounts through two-factor authentication.

While enabling the e-filing vault is not mandatory, you can activate it to reduce the risk of unauthorized access. The additional security can be especially useful if you have shared login credentials with a chartered accountant, tax consultant or any other person for return filing or related compliance.

Let's understand what it is and how you can enable this feature in your account.

What is e-Filing Vault Higher Security? The e-Filing Vault Higher Security is designed to strengthen the security of a taxpayer's e-filing account by requiring a second level of authentication in addition to the regular user ID and password.

Once activated, users must complete an additional verification step when logging in to their account or resetting their password, helping prevent unauthorized access to their e-filing account.

You can select any of these options based on your preferred authentication method.

OTP sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar

Net Banking

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through a pre-validated bank account

Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through a pre-validated demat account

Also Read | Why thousands of early ITR filers may need to revise their returns

Who can use this facility? To activate the e-Filing Vault Higher Security, taxpayers must:

Be a registered user on the e-filing portal with a valid user ID and password.

Have at least one of the following: a registered Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), a pre-validated and EVC-enabled bank account, a pre-validated and EVC-enabled demat account or a valid net banking account. Step-by-step process to enable e-Filing Vault Higher Security Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal using your user ID and password.

Step 2: On the dashboard, click “My Profile” in the top-right corner and select e-Filing Vault Higher Security.

You can then choose to enable higher security for login, password reset or for both.

Option 1: Enable Aadhaar OTP authentication Select OTP on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar for login, password reset or both.

A confirmation message will appear. Click “OK.”

If you already have an Aadhaar OTP, choose that option. Otherwise, generate a new OTP.

Agree to Aadhaar authentication and click “Generate Aadhaar OTP.”

Enter the six-digit OTP received on your aadhaar-linked mobile number. Once the OTP is successfully verified, the higher security feature will be activated.

Option 2: Enable bank account EVC, demat account EVC, DSC, net banking If you prefer a method other than Aadhaar OTP, you can secure your e-filing account using bank account EVC, demat account EVC, DSC or net banking.

On the e-Filing Vault Higher Security page, choose your preferred authentication method.

Complete the verification process applicable to the selected option. Once the verification is successful, an information message will appear. Click “OK.”

You will then be taken to the confirmation page. Click confirm to activate the selected higher security option. After confirmation, the chosen authentication method will be linked to your e-filing profile. A success message, along with a Transaction ID, will be displayed to confirm that higher security has been enabled.

How to disable e-Filing Vault Higher Security? Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal and go to e-Filing Vault Higher Security. Under the login and password reset settings, uncheck the higher security option that you wish to remove. You can disable higher security for login, password reset or both.

Step 2: On the confirmation page, click confirm to proceed.

Once the request is successfully verified, the selected higher security option will be disabled. A confirmation message along with a Transaction ID will be displayed.