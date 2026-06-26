e-Filing Vault Higher Security explained: What it is, why it matters and how to enable it

The Income Tax Department offers an optional security feature called e-Filing Vault Higher Security, which adds an extra layer of protection to taxpayers' accounts through two-factor authentication.
While enabling the e-filing vault is not mandatory, you can activate it to reduce the risk of unauthorized access. The additional security can be especially useful if you have shared login credentials with a chartered accountant, tax consultant or any other person for return filing or related compliance.
Let's understand what it is and how you can enable this feature in your account.
The e-Filing Vault Higher Security is designed to strengthen the security of a taxpayer's e-filing account by requiring a second level of authentication in addition to the regular user ID and password.
Once activated, users must complete an additional verification step when logging in to their account or resetting their password, helping prevent unauthorized access to their e-filing account.
You can select any of these options based on your preferred authentication method.
To activate the e-Filing Vault Higher Security, taxpayers must:
Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal using your user ID and password.
Step 2: On the dashboard, click “My Profile” in the top-right corner and select e-Filing Vault Higher Security.
You can then choose to enable higher security for login, password reset or for both.
Once the OTP is successfully verified, the higher security feature will be activated.
If you prefer a method other than Aadhaar OTP, you can secure your e-filing account using bank account EVC, demat account EVC, DSC or net banking.
After confirmation, the chosen authentication method will be linked to your e-filing profile. A success message, along with a Transaction ID, will be displayed to confirm that higher security has been enabled.
Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal and go to e-Filing Vault Higher Security. Under the login and password reset settings, uncheck the higher security option that you wish to remove. You can disable higher security for login, password reset or both.
Step 2: On the confirmation page, click confirm to proceed.
Once the request is successfully verified, the selected higher security option will be disabled. A confirmation message along with a Transaction ID will be displayed.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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