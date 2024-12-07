If you have more than one Universal Account Number for EPF, do this now

Sometimes, a new employer creates a new UAN with Aadhar linking, but the member forgets to connect their old UAN, which was not linked to Aadhar, to the new one. In such cases, the EPFO may start treating the new UAN as a fresh member, said Adarsh Vir Singh, founder of Nidhi Niyojan. In such cases, benefits such as pension – which depends on the duration over which a member contributes to the scheme – may be affected. He advised people with multiple UANs to transfer their old balances to the new Aadhar-linked account to ensure continuity.