EPFO shares security advisory: Here's how to safeguard your account, in simple steps

The EPFO issued a security advisory urging members to protect personal and financial information. It warned against sharing sensitive data and warned of phishing attempts, emphasizing the use of official portals only while remaining vigilant about suspicious links.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated7 Oct 2026, 11:30 PM IST
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The EPFO issued a security advisory urging members to protect personal and financial information.
The EPFO issued a security advisory urging members to protect personal and financial information. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) today, on 7 October, shared an important security advisory for subscribers.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the retirement fund body's official channel advised members to “strictly follow guidelines” in order to protect their personal and financial information.

The EPFO shared a number of key but simple steps, that all members can follow in order to secure themselves against a number of common cybersecurity frauds.

Also Read | EPFO wage ceiling hike: Enhanced social security coverage, explained

Here's a look at the cybersecurity advise:

“Use only the official EPFO website and do not click on any suspicious links. Do not share your UAN, password, OTP, Aadhaar, PAN, or bank details with anyone. Stay alert, stay safe,” the EPFO's official account posted on X.

“Important security advisory. Members are strictly advised to follow the guidelines below to protect their personal and financial information,” it added. Here's a look:

  • Always visit only official EPFO website

https://www.epfindia.gov.in

https://www.epfo.gov.in

https://www.unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

  • Never click on unverified web links

These could be shared via SMS, email or social media

  • Do not provide your:

UAN, PPO, password, Aadhaar, PAN, bank details or OTP, on any website other than the official EPFO portals.

Also Read | What happens to FD interest rates after RBI MPC hikes repo rates?
  • Always verify:

URLs carefully before logging in, especially noting spelling variations or unusual domains.

  • Report:

Suspicious websites, messages or phishing attempts to the EPFO's official helpdesk or cybersecurity reporting channels.

  • Remember:

The EPFO does not ask for personal details, OTPs, or login credentials through phone calls, WhatsApp, SMS, social media or email.

  • Follow the official social media handles, here:

X and YouTube — officialepfo, Instagram: social_epfo, Facebook: socialepfo, LinkedIn: epfoofficial

EPFO — Key highlights

  • The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 25,000.

Also Read | RBI removes Paytm Payments Bank from list of scheduled banks
  • For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) and interest credits were completed in July. This marked the third consecutive time the scheme delivered 8.25% returns.
  • Members can activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) or generate a new number using the Umang app, after the retirement fund body shifted both services from the portal to the mobile app.
  • Your UAN is printed on your salary slip and can also be found on the portal. Once you have logged in, navigate to ‘Know Your UAN’ and enter your PF member ID or Aadhaar/PAN.
  • Members are allowed to withdraw up to 100% of eligible funds or 75% of their total provident fund balance after setting aside the required 25% minimum balance, with effect from October last year.
  • The Labour Ministry also simplified partial withdrawal provisions by merging 13 provisions into three categories — Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances.
  • The new rules also extended the period to avail early withdrawal / premature final settlement of EPF from the existing two months to 12 months; and final pension withdrawal from two months to 36 months.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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