EPFO shares security advisory: Here's how to safeguard your account, in simple steps

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) today, on 7 October, shared an important security advisory for subscribers.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the retirement fund body's official channel advised members to “strictly follow guidelines” in order to protect their personal and financial information.
The EPFO shared a number of key but simple steps, that all members can follow in order to secure themselves against a number of common cybersecurity frauds.
“Use only the official EPFO website and do not click on any suspicious links. Do not share your UAN, password, OTP, Aadhaar, PAN, or bank details with anyone. Stay alert, stay safe,” the EPFO's official account posted on X.
“Important security advisory. Members are strictly advised to follow the guidelines below to protect their personal and financial information,” it added. Here's a look:
https://www.epfindia.gov.in
https://www.epfo.gov.in
https://www.unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
These could be shared via SMS, email or social media
UAN, PPO, password, Aadhaar, PAN, bank details or OTP, on any website other than the official EPFO portals.
URLs carefully before logging in, especially noting spelling variations or unusual domains.
Suspicious websites, messages or phishing attempts to the EPFO's official helpdesk or cybersecurity reporting channels.
The EPFO does not ask for personal details, OTPs, or login credentials through phone calls, WhatsApp, SMS, social media or email.
X and YouTube — officialepfo, Instagram: social_epfo, Facebook: socialepfo, LinkedIn: epfoofficial
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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