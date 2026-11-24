Unlike travellers who prefer staying on the outskirts to reduce accommodation costs, we prioritised location for our hotels in all the cities. With sightseeing being the main focus of our Egypt trip, we chose centrally located hotels for easy access to tourist attractions, nearby restaurants and the convenience of exploring neighbourhoods on foot in the evenings. We stayed in three- and four-star hotels, and the total bill came to ₹53,000 for seven nights. I would recommend checking hotel reviews carefully on Tripadvisor before booking. In Cairo, the Kafr Nassar area of Giza is worth considering for its proximity to the pyramids.