Egypt, home to the pyramids, ancient temples and the Nile, is a dream destination for history enthusiasts. While international holidays can be expensive, relatively affordable accommodation, food and sightseeing make the country an attractive option for Indian tourists looking beyond the usual destinations.
Chinmay Tadwalkar and his wife spent a total ₹3.23 lakh on an eight-day trip to Egypt in December 2025, covering flights, hotels, transport, food and sightseeing. The couple began planning six months in advance, drawn by the country's ancient history and the opportunity to benefit from the sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound in 2024. December is peak season in Egypt, so they kept expenses in check by travelling before the Christmas holiday rush.