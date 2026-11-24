Egypt, home to the pyramids, ancient temples and the Nile, is a dream destination for history enthusiasts. While international holidays can be expensive, relatively affordable accommodation, food and sightseeing make the country an attractive option for Indian tourists looking beyond the usual destinations.
Egypt, home to the pyramids, ancient temples and the Nile, is a dream destination for history enthusiasts. While international holidays can be expensive, relatively affordable accommodation, food and sightseeing make the country an attractive option for Indian tourists looking beyond the usual destinations.
Chinmay Tadwalkar and his wife spent a total ₹3.23 lakh on an eight-day trip to Egypt in December 2025, covering flights, hotels, transport, food and sightseeing. The couple began planning six months in advance, drawn by the country's ancient history and the opportunity to benefit from the sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound in 2024. December is peak season in Egypt, so they kept expenses in check by travelling before the Christmas holiday rush.
Chinmay Tadwalkar and his wife spent a total ₹3.23 lakh on an eight-day trip to Egypt in December 2025, covering flights, hotels, transport, food and sightseeing. The couple began planning six months in advance, drawn by the country's ancient history and the opportunity to benefit from the sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound in 2024. December is peak season in Egypt, so they kept expenses in check by travelling before the Christmas holiday rush.
"We have always been fascinated by the fact that structures built nearly 5,000 years ago can still be experienced today. I also felt the currency depreciation would make Egypt a good-value destination," Tadwalkar said. As part of Mint's travel series, the couple share everything about their trip.
Flights and visa
December is a suitable time to explore Egypt's outdoor historical sites. However, we made sure to wrap up our trip by the third week of the month, before the Christmas and New Year holiday rush pushed up prices.
I started researching the destination about six months before our trip. Our flights cost about ₹1.4 lakh, making it the biggest expense of the holiday. We flew from Bengaluru to Cairo via Bahrain on Gulf Air. We also took one internal flight from Luxor to Cairo.
In hindsight, I could have saved on the internal flight which cost me ₹24,000 as EgyptAir airline is part of Star Alliance loyalty programme and I had credit card points that could have been used to book those flights. I missed that opportunity.
Getting an Egyptian visa was completely online and straightforward. We applied for single-entry e-visas through an agent about three weeks before departure and cost ₹5,400 for both of us.
Itinerary, hotels and transport
After arriving in Cairo, our first stop, also the most anticipated, was the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx. Entry to the complex cost ₹2,800 for two people. Over two days, we combined this with a visit to the Grand Egyptian Museum and a Nile cruise. The museum had opened shortly before our trip and the tickets cost ₹7,300 for both of us, making it our most expensive sightseeing stop.
The museum was not part of our original itinerary because its opening had not been confirmed when I began planning. Once it opened, we changed our schedule to accommodate it. This added to our expenses, but seeing Tutankhamun's famous golden mask and the museum's extraordinary collection was worth it.
The Nile dinner cruise, which cost ₹4,000 for two, offered a different side of Cairo, with views of the illuminated city, Arabic music, dance performances and local cuisine.
Unlike travellers who prefer staying on the outskirts to reduce accommodation costs, we prioritised location for our hotels in all the cities. With sightseeing being the main focus of our Egypt trip, we chose centrally located hotels for easy access to tourist attractions, nearby restaurants and the convenience of exploring neighbourhoods on foot in the evenings. We stayed in three- and four-star hotels, and the total bill came to ₹53,000 for seven nights. I would recommend checking hotel reviews carefully on Tripadvisor before booking. In Cairo, the Kafr Nassar area of Giza is worth considering for its proximity to the pyramids.
After Cairo and Giza, day three was packed: we first took a day trip to Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast, then boarded the overnight train to Aswan from Giza. We booked a private sleeper cabin, somewhat similar to a first-class AC compartment on Indian Railways, with meals included. It cost us ₹22,500, but also saved us the cost of one night's hotel accommodation.
While Alexandria was about the beautiful sea views and tales of the various submerged ancient cities off the coast, in Aswan the island temple of Philae was the highlight. The temple can only be reached by boat, and the round trip cost ₹3,000 for two people.
The following day, we set off at 3 am for Abu Simbel, a four-hour drive through the desert towards the Sudan border. What fascinated us was that the entire temple complex, including its colossal statues, was dismantled, relocated 200 metres inland and reassembled to save it from submergence following the construction of the Aswan High Dam. Seeing its grandeur in person made this engineering feat even more remarkable.
For the day tour to Abu Simbel, we took a shared minibus this time in place of a private taxi, and it still cost us about ₹6,500. Commuting in Egypt can quickly add up as the temples and other tourist spots are spread out, so you mainly rely on taxis. For intercity travel, we used a mix of trains, flights, and taxis; within cities, we relied mainly on chauffeur-driven tourist cabs rather than renting a car. Our total spending on private cabs was about ₹ ₹56,000.
Cheaper transport options are available, such as using Uber within Cairo and Giza, and shared buses for intercity travel. However, all this involves considerable hassle, from navigating language barriers and negotiating fares to managing luggage while sightseeing after hotel check-out. Since taxi overcharging is a common tourist scam in Egypt, we did all cab bookings through one Cairo-based agency.
Next we visited the Luxor and Karnak temples, Hatshepsut's mortuary temple and the Valley of the Kings, which was particularly special. Entering the ancient tombs and seeing Tutankhamun's resting place fulfilled a childhood dream.
Across the trip, we spent about ₹31,150 on attraction tickets and the Nile cruise. We also paid ₹7,500 in tips, including payments associated with our English-speaking guides. For travellers interested in history, I would recommend budgeting generously for entrance tickets rather than trying to squeeze in every attraction. Some sites are expensive, but they are also the main reason to visit Egypt.
Food and money-saving tips
Food was among our smallest expenses. We spent just ₹7,000 on restaurant meals and food deliveries for two people over the trip. This was partly because several meals were already included in our bookings. The overnight train provided meals, as did the Nile dinner cruise, while some hotels offered meal-inclusive packages.
We wanted to experience Egyptian cuisine, so we ate mostly at local sit-down restaurants rather than expensive establishments. We tried shawarma in Cairo, seafood in Alexandria, koshari—Egypt's popular rice, pasta and lentil dish—in Aswan, and falafel for breakfast. Karkadeh, a hibiscus-based drink, became another favourite.
Several restaurants have a different menu for tourists with jacked up prices. Our guide was helpful in finding places where we paid local prices. Having someone who speaks the language can be useful for avoiding inflated tourist rates.
The Egyptian pound's depreciation in 2024 was a positive for us. Although inflation had subsequently pushed up local prices, I believe the weaker currency still made some expenses more affordable for foreign tourists. For payments, I carried US dollars in cash and on a forex card, with a combined value of $1,000. I exchanged US dollars for Egyptian pounds at the Giza market.
Not all our spending decisions were perfect. Apart from missing the opportunity to use airline miles for an internal flight, we hadn't researched where to shop. We ended up buying gifts from tourist-oriented shops, where prices were higher.