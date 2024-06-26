Eight ITR filing lessons that first-time taxpayers should know before filing their Income tax return for FY 2024
Lessons for first-time taxpayers filing ITR, including choosing tax regime, reviewing Form 26AS, and verifying returns to avoid penalties
ITR filing lessons for first-time taxpayers: It's income tax filing season. Salaried individuals should have received their Form-16 from employers by now and can begin filing their income tax returns (ITRs). E-filing ITR has become quick and easy, allowing individuals to complete it conveniently from home. However, the process can be daunting, especially for first-time filers.