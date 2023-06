From price change for LPG, to RBI's 100-day, 100-payment campaign, a look at eight changes that you need to know starting today, 1 June 2023

1)New Sebi rules relating to children's investment

Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced a set of rules relating to buying mutual fund units in the name of minor children through guardians. The new will come into effect from June 15, 2023.

2)Electric two-wheelers are getting expensive

If you are thinking of buying an electric two-wheeler in June, then you may have to bear some losses. The reason for this is that the government has reduced the subsidy amount given to the purchase of electric vehicles. This order of the government will come into effect from June 1, 2023.

3)RBI’s 100-day, 100-payment campaign

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated an ambitious campaign spanning 100 days, geared towards refunding unclaimed funds.

From June 1, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has mandated comprehensive testing for all cough syrups exported from the country

5)Bank locker rules

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), new rules for safe deposit lockers require customers to sign a new agreement with their banks. By June 30, 2023, the bank must renew the agreements of at least 50 per cent of its customers. As this deadline holds near, you may also be asked to renew your contract.

After giving a series of extensions to the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline, the Income Tax Department set 30 June 2023 as the new deadline for seeding the two important documents.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension. This is the second time the EPFO has extended the deadline. If you want to opt for a higher pension, you have time till 26 June 2023 to do the same.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made online updation of Aadhar documents free till June 14, 2023. It is important to note that this service is free only on the myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of ₹50 at physical Aadhaar centres, UIDAI had clarified.