Elections 2024: How to position your portfolio ahead of significant events

So, what else could one do apart from this to manage such big events? Let’s examine the purpose of investment. The purpose of an investment is to delay consumption now by allocating funds so that they can generate income or appreciate in the future. One should always be mindful of maintaining liquidity to meet financial commitments. There is no point in investing in an asset class and then continually monitoring its day-to-day performance. A better strategy would be to assess one’s liquidity needs for important goals in the next few years and then reallocate funds from volatile assets like equities to less volatile assets like debt. This reallocation should occur regardless of any significant events that may impact the portfolio.