Electoral bonds: What SC verdict means for taxes
Summary
- The apex court directed that the issuing bank, SBI, shall herewith stop the issuance of electoral bonds and submit complete details.
On 15 February, the Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court unanimously struck down the electoral bond scheme, holding it as unconstitutional, and in violation of the Right to Information provided in Article 19 of the Constitution of India. The scheme was notified in 2018 and enabled Indian companies and individuals to make contributions to any registered political party in India by way of an electoral bond, without any monetary threshold. The bonds, issued in the nature of promissory note which is a bearer banking instrument, did not carry the name of the buyer and were issued in denominations of ₹1,000, ₹10,000, ₹1 lakh, ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore.