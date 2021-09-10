Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Electric two-wheeler or petrol? Read before you buy

Electric two-wheeler or petrol? Read before you buy

Premium
If the batteries of electric scooters last for their warranty period, the savings on these vehicles is higher.
3 min read . 01:29 AM IST Shipra Singh

Going electric can help you save about 90% on fuel costs alone when compared with using petrol ones

Eco-friendly electric scooters should ideally be the obvious choice for people over fossil fuel guzzling two-wheelers. However, the hefty price tags of 95,000- 1.3 lakh on the former can be a real dampener on the outset in a price-sensitive market such as India.

But, if you overlook the initial high costs, you could realize that e-scooters can actually save you lots of money over the long term. With petrol prices off the charts at more than 100/litre, buying a cheaper electric alternative makes all the more financial sense.

Also, not all electric vehicle manufacturers in India offer e-scooters at expensive rates. Electric scooters from Hero Electric, Okinawa and EeVe India start at a modest range of 50,000-56,000. In comparison, models offered by the likes of Ather and Simple Energy One come with higher power and range (the distance a user can cover on a fully charged EV), along with a host of tech features are priced higher at a range of 1.1 lakh- 1.3 lakh. With the same product specifications, Ola Electric is expected to sell its maiden offering, S1, at a lower price of 85,000 (in Delhi, post government subsidies on an ex-showroom price of 99,999).

 

View Full Image
Graphic By Paras Jain/Mint
Click on the image to enlarge

Incentives on EVs: Until a few years ago, buying an EV was a costly proposition given its high initial price. However, a host of government introduced incentives and waivers aimed at promoting EV adoption in the country have brought down its purchase price.

In August, the ministry of road transport and highways removed fees of issue or renewal of registration certificate on EVs. For first-time buyers, the government has also introduced tax benefit of up to 1.5 lakh on a loan taken to purchase an EV. Some states, too, have doled out incentives over and above benefits offered by the central government. All these measures have significantly brought down the purchase price for the end-user.

Ownership costs: To analyse the potential savings from an electric scooter, Mint compared Honda’s Activa 125, the most popular petrol scooter, with Okinawa i-Praise, which comes closest to a mid-range petrol scooter in terms of product specifications (see chart).

Our calculations showed that on the fuel costs front, driving an electric scooter costs 90% cheaper than a petrol scooter. If your daily commute averages over 30km, this parameter alone can easily offset the high upfront purchasing cost of an e-scooter within a year of usage.

Further, the total cost of ownership of an electric scooter over a six-year period, which is generally the minimum time one owns a two-wheeler for, will translate into total savings of nearly 93,000. We have included the cost of replacing a battery that can cost as high as 30,000-40,000.

However, most companies give a five-year warranty on the battery and claim that it doesn’t need a replacement before 6-7 years. So, if you decide to not replace the battery, your savings will increase further by 30,000.

However, e-scooters result in big savings compared with petrol scooters only when you ride them regularly and for long distances. For instance, by running your scooter for a monthly average of 300km, your total savings over six years will be only about 8,505. This means it will take more than four years for the total ownership cost to even out with a petrol counterpart.

As for service and maintenance charges, electric scooters score high barring the high cost of battery replacement, which doesn’t kick in until five years in most cases. Annual servicing cost of electric scooters is about 1,000 compared with 2,5000 on a petrol scooter.

Viability of EV ownership: Evidently, an electric scooter is significantly more economical than a petrol scooter over the long term.

But, given the current poor charging infrastructure in the country, EVs don’t promise the same flexibility as petrol vehicles do. Range is a pain point, particularly for electric four-wheelers as it restricts inter-city travel, but since two-wheelers are generally used for commutes within the city, it shouldn’t be much of a problem if you plan the charging schedule ahead.

