Electric two-wheeler or petrol? Read before you buy

Also, not all electric vehicle manufacturers in India offer e-scooters at expensive rates. Electric scooters from Hero Electric, Okinawa and EeVe India start at a modest range of ₹50,000-56,000. In comparison, models offered by the likes of Ather and Simple Energy One come with higher power and range (the distance a user can cover on a fully charged EV), along with a host of tech features are priced higher at a range of ₹1.1 lakh- ₹1.3 lakh. With the same product specifications, Ola Electric is expected to sell its maiden offering, S1, at a lower price of ₹85,000 (in Delhi, post government subsidies on an ex-showroom price of ₹99,999).