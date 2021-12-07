Electric vehicles are cool; what about insuring them?

Premium: The other most important thing to consider when buying EV insurance is premium. This is the amount that you will be required to pay to the insurance company in order to avail of coverage benefits under an insurance policy offered by them. As the premium is to be paid periodically, you must choose a policy that comes at an affordable premium. However, you should not compromise the coverage benefits in order to save on insurance premiums.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}