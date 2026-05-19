From green dream to cost shield: How to make your EV truly value for money

Ashwin Moorthy
5 min read19 May 2026, 02:02 PM IST
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Proper habits can optimize savings and enhance the value of electric vehicles amid changing fuel dynamics.(AI-generated illustration)
Summary
With fuel prices up and fiscal pressures rising, EVs are shifting from eco-choice to economic hedge. But extracting full value depends on battery size, charging strategy and resale discipline.

Electric mobility in India has moved from being an environmental statement to an economic necessity.

An expected yet sudden 3-per-litre fuel hike, along with government austerity measures such as remote-work mandates to conserve foreign reserves, has intensified the pressure on internal combustion engines. Electric vehicles (EVs) are no longer futuristic alternatives — they are increasingly financial hedges against fuel volatility.

But unlocking their full value requires new habits. EV ownership is not just about buying electric — it’s about managing range, charging behaviour and battery health intelligently.

The value equation

Maximizing value for money (VFM) means looking beyond the sticker price and focusing on total cost of ownership (TCO) and residual value.

Amit Kaushik, Founder, MobiDx AI, an automotive analytics and AI startup said, “The EV market in India has moved away from an inspirational purchase to a value optimisation phase. The top-most important considerations for EV users today are the overall TCO, charging options from an availability and pricing viewpoint, and protecting the residual value of their EV.”

Also Read | Why EV chargers are crucial to India’s electric mobility push

India also offers fiscal levers that significantly narrow the EV–ICE price gap — though many buyers fail to fully utilize them.

Several states such as Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra provide 100% waivers on road tax and registration fees for EVs. This can translate into savings of 70,000 for entry-level cars and up to 2.4 lakh for mid-sized SUVs, substantially narrowing the on-road price gap with petrol or diesel vehicles.

EVs also attract just 5% GST, compared with 18% to 40% on ICE vehicles. This tax arbitrage explains how high-usage EVs can approach price parity despite higher production costs.

Under Section 80EEB, individual taxpayers under the old regime can claim a deduction of up to 1.5 lakh on interest paid on EV loans. For those in the highest tax bracket, this effectively reduces borrowing costs by nearly 30%.

Right-sizing range

One of the most expensive mistakes in EV ownership is over-purchasing the range. In an ICE vehicle, a larger fuel tank adds negligible cost. In an EV, the battery is the most expensive component.

“Batteries typically cost nearly 45% of the vehicle’s value, so EV car buyers need to be prudent about getting the right capacity based on their usage. Because, unlike 2 and 3 wheelers, car batteries cannot be swapped at present”, said Chandrashekhar Bhide, co-founder, Lithium Power, a technology venture focused on smart battery management and EV solutions.

For someone driving 50-60 km daily, opting for a 400 km long-range variant means paying a premium for capacity that remains unused most of the time. Choosing a medium-range variant—typically 25-30 kWh—for city use can save 3-4 lakh upfront. That saving alone could cover years of electricity costs.

Aligning battery capacity with actual driving patterns ensures every kilowatt-hour delivers value rather than sitting as idle capital.

Also Read | EV sales face speed bumps as four key states exhaust subsidies

Charging economics

Unlike petrol or diesel, electricity pricing varies sharply depending on where and how you charge. Managing charging cycles strategically can dramatically alter operating costs.

Home charging typically costs 7-9 per kWh, translating to roughly 1.2 per km. Public fast chargers, however, can cost 20-30 per unit. To maximise VFM, nearly 90% of charging should ideally be done at home.

“The most cost-effective way to charge is where you park. And typically, it is your housing society, or workplace”, added Bhide.

India’s charging ecosystem is expanding at a 72% CAGR, with a gradual shift toward solar-powered charging points to cut carbon emissions and ease grid strain.

"Current public infrastructure is underutilized due to costs. Solar points are optimal but need faster public sector support," noted Kaushik. For homeowners, installing a 3-5 kW rooftop solar system can reduce running costs to near zero.

Driving an EV like a conventional car undermines its core advantage. Regenerative braking, particularly in traffic-heavy cities such as Mumbai or Bengaluru, can meaningfully boost efficiency. Setting regeneration to higher levels enables ‘single-pedal’ driving, where lifting off the accelerator automatically feeds energy back into the battery.

Small behavioural adjustments can cumulatively add thousands of rupees in annual savings.

Battery discipline

Resale concerns in India largely stem from fears of battery degradation.

Bhide cautioned, “Users have to ensure that they don’t let the battery run out to 0%. Also, limiting fast charging to emergencies will keep the battery stress-free and healthy. It’s important to remember that battery performance is never linear; it’s a curve. So it’s always best practice to check the user's manual to ensure you are within the charging range prescribed by the manufacturer.”

Lithium-ion batteries degrade faster when held at extreme charge levels. Maintaining charge between 20% and 80% can significantly extend cycle life. Frequent reliance on DC fast chargers (DCFC) generates heat stress, so AC slow charging should be the daily default.

Protecting battery health directly safeguards resale value, which increasingly defines long-term EV economics.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Auto sales in the fast lane: now for electric dynamism

Silent savings

An EV has roughly 100 moving parts compared with over 2,000 in an ICE vehicle. There are no oil changes, spark plugs, air filters or timing belts. Annual servicing for a mass-market EV typically costs 2,000-3,000, mainly for inspections and cabin filters.

Over five years, maintenance savings can exceed 50,000-80,000 compared with a turbo-charged diesel SUV.

Ultimately, making an EV value for money in India is not about choosing the cheapest model. It is about optimizing the ecosystem—charging habits, battery care, and right-sized capacity. When managed smartly, the green premium paid at purchase can be recovered within 30,000-40,000 kilometres.

In today’s environment of elevated fuel costs and macro uncertainty, the EV is no longer just a cleaner alternative. It is increasingly the fiscally prudent one.

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