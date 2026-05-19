From green dream to cost shield: How to make your EV truly value for money

Electric mobility in India has moved from being an environmental statement to an economic necessity.
An expected yet sudden ₹3-per-litre fuel hike, along with government austerity measures such as remote-work mandates to conserve foreign reserves, has intensified the pressure on internal combustion engines. Electric vehicles (EVs) are no longer futuristic alternatives — they are increasingly financial hedges against fuel volatility.
But unlocking their full value requires new habits. EV ownership is not just about buying electric — it’s about managing range, charging behaviour and battery health intelligently.
The value equation
Maximizing value for money (VFM) means looking beyond the sticker price and focusing on total cost of ownership (TCO) and residual value.
Amit Kaushik, Founder, MobiDx AI, an automotive analytics and AI startup said, “The EV market in India has moved away from an inspirational purchase to a value optimisation phase. The top-most important considerations for EV users today are the overall TCO, charging options from an availability and pricing viewpoint, and protecting the residual value of their EV.”