Electricity bill scam alert: Don’t fall prey to it! Warning from SBI against fake KYC calls and suspicious payment links

The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently warned citizens about a growing ‘electricity bill scam’; in this scam, fraudsters impersonate officials from the electricity department and utility service providers to trick unsuspecting customers into sharing confidential data and sensitive information or forcing them to make fraudulent payments.

The entire scam and how it occurs has been explained by the SBI in a post on its official X handle dated 11 November 2026. In the post, SBI has also shared a crisp video explaining how the scam can occur without any prior warning.

Moreover, vigilance is key to protecting yourself from such scams. In the scam, victims receive urgent calls or messages asking them to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details for electricity, gas or water bill services.

In order to force victims to act in a certain way, authorise payments, share personal details such as One Time Passwords (OTPs), PINs, etc., scammers often create panic by claiming that the bills are currently pending or that if prompt action is not taken, it might result in the disruption of the services.

What has SBI warned consumers about? According to SBI, fraudsters impersonate utility service providers' officials and send suspicious payment links/ text messages/ WhatsApp forwards or demand KYC updates. Consumers who click on these unknown links or share personal and financial details risk falling victim to financial fraud.

Sharing its warning through its cyber-safety initiative, Captain Y – Your Cyber Rakshak, SBI posted: "Electricity Bill Scam

Captain Y

Received an urgent call or message asking you to update your KYC for electricity, gas or water bill services?

Beware! It could be a scam!

Fraudsters often impersonate officials from utility service providers and create a sense of urgency by asking you to update your KYC details or pay outstanding bills through suspicious links.

But don't worry! Captain Y – Your Cyber Rakshak from SBI – is here to guide you and remind you:

Before trusting such calls or clicking on unknown links, Hamesha Poochho Why?

Stay alert. Stay safe!"

The complete tweet can be referred to at the following link

How can consumers stay safe? To protect yourself from such scams, it is vital to first understand how they occur. For this, the above tweet can be checked along with the short video clip shared with it.

Secondly, it is important for customers to avoid acting in haste if they receive such calls or messages demanding immediate KYC updates or electricity bill payments.

Make sure that you never click on random links, unknown WhatsApp forwards, or download attachments, or share any personal information, credentials such as OTPs, CVVs, ATM PINs, or any other sensitive information.

Instead, verify outstanding dues and KYC requirements directly via the official website or the customer care channels of the respective utility provider.