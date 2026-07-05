Elon Musk's SpaceX and the vision of off-planet industrialization

Let me be plain that this is not a column about what to do with your money. I am not suggesting you buy this share or any other, and I would be wary of anyone who used a vision of this sort to sell you something, because that is exactly how visions are usually put to work. My reason for writing is different. Every so often, it is worth setting the portfolio aside and remembering how small a thing it is against what may be coming. We argue about the new tax regime and the right number of mutual funds, rightly, because those shape the next few years. But if even a fraction of what my friend described comes to pass, we are looking at a change in ordinary life larger than the Industrial Revolution, which remade everything our great-great-grandparents had taken to be permanent.