Elon Musk's SpaceX and the vision of off-planet industrialization

Readers of this column know my standard advice: switch off the the news.
I have written on many occasions that the day's headlines are no friend to your portfolio, that the urgent thing on your screen tonight will look like nothing in a year, and that the investor who reacts to every news development is usually the one who fares the worst. I stand by all of it. So, it is a little awkward to admit that a few weeks ago, I came across something I could not wave away and want to tell you about, even though it has little to do with your money.
The occasion was the stock market listing of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which arrived this month at a price that made him, on paper, the world's first trillionaire. The press has been full of the number, and serious people have argued, persuasively, that the company is worth a great deal less than the market is paying. They are probably right, and I have nothing to add to the valuation. But that argument is the small game. The thing that stopped me was the large one, and it came not from the financial pages but from a conversation with a friend.