Elon Musk's X replaces ‘Revenue Sharing Programme’ with ‘Original Content Rewards’: Here's how you can make money

The Elon Musk-owned X is officially replacing its existing Creator Revenue Sharing programme with a new Original Content Rewards Programme, which will place far greater emphasis on original posts, reporting, expertise, and commentary. It announced the changes on August 7.
The new initiative is designed to reward creators who produce original content on the platform.
"Today, we're introducing the Original Content Rewards Program, a new way to reward creators who bring original ideas, expertise, reporting, creativity, and commentary to X," read the statement.
“The best content on X doesn't stop at resharing what already exists — it adds something new. X has always been powered by people who share what only they can: breaking news, expert insights, firsthand experiences, and commentary that moves culture forward.”
As X continues to evolve, we're evolving how creators earn. The Original Content Rewards Program is designed to reward the creators who make X worth opening every day, it adds.
New applications for the revenue-sharing programme are closed, while existing members will keep earning until September 7, with three final payouts due on August 14, August 28 and September 11.
It further announced that the platform will begin allowing existing Revenue Sharing members to apply for the new Original Content Rewards Program starting September 8.
To join the programme, users would have to meet a new set of eligibility rules laid down by X.
Eligible creators would earn money through impressions generated by their original content. Qualified impressions are unique impressions from Premium users on the Home Timeline feed, where at least 50 per cent of the post is visible.
Payouts will be issued every two weeks, with the first payout arriving on August 28.
"Existing Revenue Sharing creators who enroll in Original Content Rewards once they are eligible on or after September 8th will receive their first payment on September 25th, 2026," X clarified.
Any content that is copied, substantially reproduced from another creator or downloaded from another platform and reuploaded on X will be deemed ineligible for the payout.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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