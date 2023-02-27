ELSS Fund Guide: Mistakes to avoid while investing in tax saving mutual funds

Under the old tax regime, investments in Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) are the only instrument eligible for a deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, subject to a 3-year lock-in period. Under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961, investing in ELSS enables you to claim a deduction of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh from the gross total income for the fiscal year. Considering that ELSS, also known as a tax-saving fund, has the dual advantage of wealth potential and tax savings under Section 80C, you might save tax up to ₹46,800 a year if you fall in the highest tax bracket and choose the old tax regime. Since the financial year comes to an end on March 31, here are the mistakes that investors should avoid and wisely make an approach towards investing in ELSS funds.

