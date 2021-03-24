ELSS funds offer tax saving as well as wealth accumulation benefits

“If you see, for a time period of 10-15 years, the safest product such as PPF gives 7.1% post-tax return. If anyone is invested in equity and they get 10% return and post-tax around 9%, then the spread will be around 2%. Generally, for retail investors who are not savers in equity, ELSS is the best option," said Nishith Baldevdas, founder of Shree Financial and a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser (RIA).