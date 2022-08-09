ELSS mutual fund inflows drop over 48% in July: Should you invest?

It is one of the finest equity fund categories for portfolio diversification since ELSS funds invest in companies with a variety of market capitalizations, including large caps, mid caps, and small Caps. Since ELSS mutual funds include underlying securities, their performance fluctuates according to market sentiment, hence there are no guarantees of returns. What should investors do following a sharp decline in ELSS fund inflow? Nitin Rao was questioned about this, and he responded “It’s always a good time to invest in the markets if it’s for long term i.e. around 7-10 years. Historically, it’s proven that equities have outperformed all other asset classes over a long-term period. We are in corporate earnings season and there have been no major hick-ups so far, monsoon is also progressing as per expectation, and with the festive session around the corner consumption demand is expected to be elevated. All these factors should assist domestic equity markets."