ELSS mutual fund: 10,000 monthly SIP grows to 13.9 lakh in 7 years

Mutual funds: SIP or Systematic Investment Plan makes it easier for the long term investors to accumulate whopping amount even if they don't have enough in-hand savings. So, mutual funds SIP suits to those who are in the nascent phase of their career and they have more than 30 years for investing. But, if chosen with due diligence, an investor's SIP will start generating stellar returns from the medium term it self. Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) mutual fund JM Tax Gain Fund - Direct Plan is a glaring example of it. This ELSS mutual fund plan has delivered 12 per cent annual return over 5 years, beating category return in this period of 10.94 per cent.

