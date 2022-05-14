ELSS mutual funds: Top 5 reasons to invest in equity-linked saving schemes

ELSS mutual funds: Equity linked saving schemes are tax saving mutual funds, which helps an investor beat inflation growth in long term. This tax saving scheme is an equity mutual fund with three year lock-in with income tax benefit under section 80C of the income tax act. Like any other equity mutual funds, an investor can invent in ELSS mutual funds in SIP mode with minimum monthly SIP of ₹500.

