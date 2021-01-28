ELSS or NPS : Which is a better tax saving option?

Since the NSCs offer you fixed rate of interest for next 5 years, there is no scope for you to maximize your returns. Since your time horizon is around 10 years, in my opinion, Equity Linked Saving Scheme of mutual funds, popularly known as ELSS, are suitable products for you. ELSS Funds are basically equity funds and are thus risky for short duration. They have the potentials to give you better returns as compared to NSC in the long run. Though the ELSS schemes have lock-in period of only three years but there is no guarantee of positive returns within the lock-in.