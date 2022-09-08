ELSS vs PPF: Which is a better tax-saving instrument under section 80C?

Where to invest?

For investors who can’t figure out which one to choose ELSS or PPF for tax-saving purposes, Nitin Rao, Head Products and Proposition, Epsilon Money Mart said “Equity linked savings scheme (ELSS) is a type of mutual fund which offers benefit under Section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961. A customer can get tax exemption up to INR 150,000 by investing in ELSS funds. ELSS has the shortest lock-in period as compared to all other investment options which provide tax exemptions such as PPF and so on. However, ELSS invests in the equity market, so the investor runs the market risk on his investment. Having said that, ELSS historically delivered better returns than any other conventional investment option such as PPF. On the other hand, PPF offers similar deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 but offers a fixed rate of return which is defined by the regulatory body. The lock-in for PPF investment is also on the higher side i.e. 15 years. The key benefit in PPF is that the interest received on the amount at the time of maturity is entirely tax-free."