Embassy REIT Q2 operating income rises 30% at 624 crore

Bengaluru: Embassy Office Parks REIT, India’s first real estate investment trust, on Friday reported a 30% rise in net operating income to ₹624 crore for the September-ended quarter compared to the year-ago period.

Embassy REIT, sponsored by Embassy group and Blackstone Group Lp, said it leased 7.13 lakh sq ft of office space during the July-September period.

The firm said in a regulatory filing that it will distribute ₹537 crore to the unit holders. Embassy REIT informed that the company has declared a distribution of ₹536.50 crore, which is ₹5.66 per unit for the quarter ended September.

The distribution comprises ₹108.06 crore in the form of interest, less applicable taxes, if any, ₹240.76 crore in the form of dividend and ₹187.68 crore in the form of proceeds of amortization of special purpose vehicle) level debt.

The record date for the Q2 2011-22 distribution is 10 November, and it will be paid on or before 13 November.

“We have about half a million sq ft of launch pipeline which we will launch shortly. Companies are getting back a part of their employees after Diwali. There has been a clear revival in leasing. There has been massive hiring by the tech sector which will have positive ramifications on the storm," Michael Holland, CEO, Embassy REIT said in an interview.

Holland said that Bengaluru continues to lead office leasing momentum, though the company continues to look at acquisition opportunities in Hyderabad and Chennai.

"We delivered our strongest leasing activity since the start of the pandemic. We successfully completed a significant ₹4,600 crores debt raise at an impressive 6.5 per cent interest rate and we received global recognition for our continuing commitment to sustainability," he added.

The company said it achieved stable portfolio occupancy of 89%, with a 15% rent increase on 1.4 million square feet across 22 leases. Project construction is in full swing on 5.7 million sq ft projects, with 1.1 million sq ft and the JP Morgan campus is on track for handover by year-end, it said.

The company has collected over 99% of office rents on 32.3 million sq ft operating portfolio.

Embassy REIT owns and operates a 42.4 million sq ft portfolio of eight office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and National Capital Region (NCR).

